Azerbaijan State Theatre Museum Pays Tribute To Black January Victims

The Azerbaijan State Theatre Museum has paid tribute to the
Black January victims.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played first. and the
memory of those who died for Azerbaijan's independence and
territorial integrity was commemorated with a minute of silence, Azernews reports.
At the event, the museum director, Honoured Cultural Worker
Sevinj Mikayilova, spoke about the historical significance of
January 20 for the Azerbaijani people.
Umidah Hajiyeva, an employee of the museum, head of the
department for scientific and mass affairs, delivered a report and
talked about the bloody events that took place on the night of
January 19-20, 1990, including the struggle of the Azerbaijani
people for national freedom and territorial integrity.
At the same time, within the framework of the event, members of
the January 20 Public Union, Sahib Alizade and Fakhreddin Mammadov,
shared their memories as live witnesses of that day. They
emphasised that the blood of our nation was not wasted on that
terrible night, and the foundation of independence today was laid
on that very day.
Then the guests were shown a video depicting the January 20
tragedy prepared by the museum staff.
In the artistic part of the event, the students of the Asaf
Zeynalli Music College performed various musical examples on the
theme of patriotism.
In addition to the guests, teachers and students of secondary
school No. 275, named after Alakbar Eyvazov of Surakhani district,
museum employees, and media representatives took part in the
event.
