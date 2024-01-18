J&K Leads In Innovative Education Interventions: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Asserting that Jammu Kashmir is emerging as a frontrunner in planning and implementing innovative interventions in the education sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that it is high time for our Higher Education Institutions to carry out self-assessment of capabilities and work on a collaborative model of 'Entrepreneurship with Education' aligning with National Education Policy.
He was speaking at the first meeting of the Advisory Board for Creating and Developing Entrepreneurship (ABCDE), constituted under the aegis of J&K Higher Education Council, at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.
The LG exhorted Higher Education Institutions of the Union Territory to reinvent classroom learning, reorient curriculum to focus on entrepreneurship in education to develop critical thinking, problem-solving skills and promote hands-on activities and projects in collaboration with diverse industries.
ADVERTISEMENT
He further highlighted the need for mentoring the students and providing them with an enabling environment where they can realise their ideas and specific goals.
The meeting also discussed the comprehensive strategy for the seamless integration of entrepreneurship into academic curriculum and creation of progressive entrepreneurship ecosystem spearheaded by the Design Your Degree programme. Read Also Snowfall Must For Power Projects To Run: LG Sinha Rural J&K Transformed Beyond Imagination: LG Sinha
The meeting, attended by Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Vice Chancellors of various Universities, Director, CIC Delhi University; Director Colleges and other Board members, emphasised on strengthening of industry-academia connect and building new partnership with corporate.
Pioneers in the industry including Piyush N Singh, Senior Managing Director Accenture; Vinod Sood, Co-Founder Hughes Systique Corporation; Sanjay Salil, MD Media Guru; Dr Subi Chaturvedi, Global SVP Chief Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Officer InMobi and young entrepreneurs Aditi Kakar and Garima Sipani- Co-founders Timoniyo Design also attended the meeting and shared their valuable suggestions and inputs on promotion of startups and entrepreneurship in Jammu Kashmir.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18012024000215011059ID1107740254
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.