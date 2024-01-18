NORDIC WARE WELCOMES BASALT TO ITS GROWING COOKWARE COLLECTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nordic Ware's Basalt cookware collection.

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINNESOTA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of its latest cookware launch, Verde, Nordic Ware is upping the ante on consciously clean eating with the addition of a second new cookware line – Basalt . This launch has been developed to allow home cooks to feel confident not only in the recipes they are preparing, but to also know that the cookware being used is top-notch. Basalt is made without PFAS, PFOA and PTFE and has a 3-layer Swiss-made ceramic coating that will also allow it to be a workhorse in the kitchen.Manufactured in the U.S., Nordic Ware's Basalt is a premium line of cookware designed for the home cook. Basalt is created with an aluminum interior, which is then coated with ceramic coating that is made to take all of the heat. Speaking of heat, the aluminum core allows for heat control so browning, sautéing and simmering create the desired results. And, when it comes to cleaning, that same coat prevents stuck on foods, so it's a breeze to clean and store. For best results, use silicone, nylon or wooden utensils to protect the non-stick surface. Additionally, hand washing is recommended to keep the coating as smooth and sleek as possible.The Basalt Collection includes:.Sauté Skillets: Available in 8-inch; 10-inch and 12-inch sizes, these Sauté Skillets will easily take on the hard work of making many meals. These skillets are designed to allow for well cooked vegetables, meats, and other ingredients every single time. With a comfortable cast stainless riveted handle that stays cool on the stovetop, users have complete control and maneuverability while cooking..Spun 14-inch Wok: Used for a stir fry, deep frying, boiling or steaming, the Basalt Spun 14-inch Wok is a versatile piece of cookware. Besides the 3-layer ceramic nano coating and its aluminum base, this piece of cookware comes with many other benefits. It features cast stainless riveted handles for a secure grip and can be used on induction stovetops, as well as a handy helper handle. It's available for $70..Square Griddle: Available for $55, this square griddle is going to be a win-win in the kitchen. The Basalt 11-inch Griddle Pan can handle cooking pancakes, bacon, and many other foods on any glass, electric or gas stovetops. In addition to its stovetop versatility, this Griddle Pan is oven-safe, giving the flexibility to finish cooking meals in the oven or keeping them warm. The ceramic coating makes clean-up easy, too.For more information about Nordic Ware, email ....About Nordic WareThe Nordic Ware family has prided itself in providing long-lasting quality products, which will be handed down through generations. Their business is firmly rooted in the trust, dedication and talent of their employees, a commitment to producing quality American-made products, a desire to provide excellence in service to their customers and their never-ending search for innovative new kitchenware products.

Emily Cappiello

Emily Jane Communications

email us here