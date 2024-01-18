Structshare Doubles Down On MEP Contractors With The Launch Of Out-Of-The-Box Catalogs And Unparalleled Customization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

StructShare

New MEP Catalog feature represents a significant enhancement to StructShare's comprehensive software suite meeting the unique needs of the MEP industry.

- Or Lakritz, Co-founderAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StructShare , a leading procurement and materials management software for specialty trade contractors, today announced the launch of its "Out-of-the-Box" MEP catalogs designed exclusively for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) contractors. This new feature represents a significant enhancement to StructShare's comprehensive software suite, tailored to meet the unique needs of the MEP industry.Following the massive adoption of the StructShare solution among MEP contractors in the past year, StructShare implements various concepts specifically designed for easy onboarding and rapid implementation for field teams and the office. The "Out-of-the-Box" catalog offers an easy-to-navigate catalog with an extensive product range, broken into common categories, boasting hundreds of thousands of items specifically selected. This vast collection provides a one-stop resource for MEP professionals, facilitating the quick procurement of a wide array of materials required for diverse projects.A standout feature of the catalog is its customizable nature, allowing an unprecedented level of flexibility and personalization for each company, as well as its field-first approach, recognizing the dynamic and mobile nature of contractor work. This approach ensures that contractors have on-site access to the catalog, enabling easy search and prompt access to products, which ultimately results in seamless adoption without significant disruptions to their current operations.“From the beginning we knew this was gonna be easier... [StructShare] saves everyone involved time and money so we can focus on doing our best work and growing our business.” Shaya Weinberger, Office Program Manager at Best Mechanical PlumbingKey features of the new solution include:. Infinite categories and subcategories with images. The catalog is available both for the field teams and office teams to easily search for items to purchase. Contractors can add, edit, or remove categories and items in the catalog, aligning it precisely with their project requirements and preferences.. StructShare enables users to change names and add industry-specific slang, keywords, and item codes. This customization ensures that the catalog resonates with the users' language and enhances ease of use.. The catalog allows for the addition of items“on-the-go” from both the field and the office. This feature is essential for keeping the catalog up-to-date and reflective of real-time needs."We are dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by our MEP partners. This catalog is a crucial step in that direction," says Or Lakritz, CEO of StructShare. "We recognize the uniqueness of every contracting business, and our customizable catalog is designed to reflect that. It empowers our clients to mold the software to their specific needs, enhancing both efficiency and user experience."=========================To experience the benefits of StructShare's new default catalog for MEP trade contractors, visit our video on it here.About StructShare:StructShare's mission is to help the people and businesses who are building our world thrive through efficient materials and procurement management. StructShare offers end-to-end software that allows specialty contractors to easily digitize and centralize all their procurement workflows and materials data by connecting the field, office, and suppliers into a single intuitive web and mobile application.

One-minute video of our new mechanical and plumbing catalog. It's simple, easy, and intuitive.