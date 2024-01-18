Azerbaijan's Thriving Economy Serves As Primary Catalyst For Achieving National Goals - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has significantly developed the
economy of Azerbaijan over the past 20 years, Chairman of the
Committee Tahir Mirkishili said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani
Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.
He noted that the thriving economy of Azerbaijan has stood as
the main booster for achieving the country's national goals in all
areas.
"Few nations globally enjoy economic independence. Most
countries' debt exceeds their GDP. This dependency prevents them
from pursuing policies following their national interests.
Currently, Azerbaijan's external state debt stands at 10 percent of
GDP, which is 10 times less than our strategic currency reserves,"
the MP reminded. "Economic independence has allowed Azerbaijan,
despite the most challenging moments in its history and pressure on
our country, to take steps that serve national interests."
"It's through economic independence that we have implemented
projects that are considered 'impossible' in the region, further
enhancing our political and economic strength. Over the past 20
years, Azerbaijan's GDP has increased fourfold, budget revenues
have grown thirtyfold, and foreign trade turnover has increased by
more than tenfold," Mirkishili pointed out. "We have become a
leading country in the world in terms of development dynamics, the
most attractive country for foreign investments in the region. The
total volume of investments in the economy during this period
exceeded $300 billion, of which $190 billion was invested in the
non-oil sector."
As the committee chairman noted, during the same period, the
non-oil and gas economy increased from $4 billion to $41
billion.
Besides, according to him, value-added in strategic sectors,
prioritized for diversification, increased by 4.7 times in the
non-oil and gas industry, 19 times in tourism, 23 times in
information and communications, and five times in the transport
sector.
He emphasized that just thanks to the efforts and dedication of
President Ilham Aliyev, projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan,
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP),
and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) were implemented.
Mirkishili also highlighted that the focus of the achieved
economic success on boosting the social welfare of the country's
citizens is the main policy line of President Ilham Aliyev.
"During the past period, the budget of socially-oriented
expenditures increased 20 times, the minimum wage - 38 times, the
average monthly wage - 12 times, the minimum pension - 16 times,
and the average monthly pension - 14 times. Currently, 43 percent
of the state budget expenditures are allocated to social-oriented
expenses," he explained.
The committee chairman further stressed that the complete
restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is the brightest
page in the history of the Azerbaijani people.
"The victory achieved by Azerbaijan under the leadership of the
victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev is a source of pride for
every Azerbaijani. For many years, concentrating all resources,
including economic ones, on this goal has led us to this victory,"
Mirkishili said. "Currently, large-scale reconstruction and
construction work is underway in the liberated territories. No
country in history has restored so heavily destroyed territories on
its own expense."
"Azerbaijan successfully carries out this work precisely due to
its own resources and human capital. Simultaneously with all this,
economic reforms are expanding, the economic legislative base is
improving, new stimulating laws are being adopted, and the economic
position of our country is strengthening," the MP noted. "The
eradication of separatism in the region has created significant
economic opportunities for both our country and the region.
Azerbaijan, playing a crucial role as a bridge between East and
West, obtained a historic chance to maximize the benefits from
these opportunities."
"The faith and trust in Azerbaijan and its leader allow us to
successfully implement important economic projects on the
international stage. The steps taken by Azerbaijan towards
transitioning to a 'green' economy are an important indicator of
our economy's rapid preparedness for future development," he
mentioned.
Mirkishili pointed out that the new realities emerging in the
region and the world also pose important challenges for Azerbaijan
and the Azerbaijani people.
"A strong leader and a strong state are needed in order for
Azerbaijan to maintain worthy positions on the international stage,
always have a voice, ensure that every citizen of Azerbaijan lives
safely and dignifiedly, and that our economy develops steadily, the
MP emphasized."Azerbaijan, where political stability prevails,
where the state has a leader trusted by the people and who is
enjoying respect globally, is today's Azerbaijan, the one we want
to see in the future."
"Preserving and further developing this reality will be possible
only under the leadership of the strong leader of our people,
President Ilham Aliyev. He has proven this through his work and the
fulfillment of all his promises. I am confident that in these
presidential elections, our people will realize their political
will in favor of President Ilham Aliyev," he added.
On December 7, 2023, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election
in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev,
nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for
participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
