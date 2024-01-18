Highwire Acquires Content Marketing Firm Candor Content

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Highwire has acquired content marketing firm Candor Content in a move to strengthen the agency's digital marketing offerings.



The acquisition expands and enhances Highwire's content capabilities by adding SEO, lead generation, brand journalism and other content services to the company's integrated marketing and communications mix, Highwire said.



Candor has expertise across tech and healthcare, Highwire's primary areas of focus. The firm's clients and employees will immediately integrate into Highwire, while the company's co-founders, Matt McAllister and Evan F.P., will serve as senior VP of content marketing and senior VP of content strategy respectively.



“Culturally and philosophically, Highwire is well aligned with Candor Content in our common goal to deliver high-impact business results for clients through the full spectrum of storytelling, content, analytics and digital activation,” said Highwire principal Emily Borders.



The acquisition follows Highwire securing a strategic investment from Los Angeles-based Shamrock Capital in September 2022 as a means of furthering the agency's growth.



The partnership with Shamrock was designed to give Highwire the ability pursue additions to its healthcare practice and build out its digital data analytics, public affairs and corporate communications capabilities.



At that time, Highwire leaders said acquisitions could be part of their growth plans. The firm bought digital consultancy Wonderscript in 2020 and tech PR shop Inner Circle Labs in 2018.

