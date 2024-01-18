Iran Seeks Detailed Explanation From Pakistan Regarding Missile Strikes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iranian side
asked Pakistan to immediately submit a detailed statement about
Pakistan's missile attacks on Iran last night, an informed source
said, Trend reports.
According to information, Pakistan's attack on Iran's border
villages caused some destruction. The details of this attack should
be investigated in detail.
Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan's
several missile attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan
county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast
of Iran.
As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles
were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result,
2 children died and 3 people were injured.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.