               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Seeks Detailed Explanation From Pakistan Regarding Missile Strikes


1/18/2024 4:38:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iranian side asked Pakistan to immediately submit a detailed statement about Pakistan's missile attacks on Iran last night, an informed source said, Trend reports.

According to information, Pakistan's attack on Iran's border villages caused some destruction. The details of this attack should be investigated in detail.

Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan's several missile attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search