Iran Seeks Detailed Explanation From Pakistan Regarding Missile Strikes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iranian side asked Pakistan to immediately submit a detailed statement about Pakistan's missile attacks on Iran last night, an informed source said, Trend reports.

According to information, Pakistan's attack on Iran's border villages caused some destruction. The details of this attack should be investigated in detail.

Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan's several missile attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.