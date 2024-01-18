               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Financially Sanctioned Market Entities In 2023


1/18/2024 4:38:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Financial sanctions were applied to 24 market entities in Azerbaijan last year, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said at a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“The volume of financial sanctions amounted to 649,600 manat ($382,120). In addition, financial sanctions in the amount of 148,200 manat ($87,180) were applied to three market entities for failure to provide the necessary information and documents. The cases are still pending,” he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737041

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search