Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Financially Sanctioned Market Entities In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Financial sanctions were applied to 24 market entities in Azerbaijan last year, Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbayli said at a press conference on the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

“The volume of financial sanctions amounted to 649,600 manat ($382,120). In addition, financial sanctions in the amount of 148,200 manat ($87,180) were applied to three market entities for failure to provide the necessary information and documents. The cases are still pending,” he noted.

Will be updated