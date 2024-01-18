Asensus Surgical Completes In Vivo Surgeon Lab For LUNA Surgical Robotic System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Asensus Surgical , a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, has unveiled“a key development milestone” for LUNA, the company's second-generation surgical robotic system.

During the week of December 11, 2023, the Company hosted a Surgeon Lab in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina to conduct an in vivo evaluation of LUNA's hardware, software and instruments in porcine models.

The lab allowed nine participating surgeons to evaluate the system's functionality through thirteen different procedures across gynecology, urology, and general surgery.

Anthony Fernando, president and CEO of Asensus Surgical, provided a detailed update during a recent presentation, highlighting surgeon feedback on the innovative features of LUNA.

For a closer look at the Surgeon Lab and insights from the participating surgeons, a video is available on the Company's website at

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"