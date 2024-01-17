Going The Last Mile With Robotic Parcel Sorting Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Everyone has heard of going the extra mile, but for e-commerce, parcel, postal and logistics companies, the last mile is often the most challenging. To streamline how parcels arrive on the doorstep, many businesses are relying on localised or temporary facilities. For smaller sorting centres close to the customer, robots are a proven solution to optimise routes, maximise available capacity and reduce overheads.

Hans Jongebloed , Senior Postal Expert at Prime Vision , explores the possibilities.

All over the world, delivery drivers are travelling vast distances to drop off parcels. Whether in vans or cars, on bikes or tricycles, people follow their satnav or rely on old-fashioned local knowledge to complete this hard, physical job.

It's also an expensive activity for businesses, equating to around 41 percent of the cost of the entire logistics process. This is because delivery takes up a lot of time, incurs fuel costs and requires plenty of personnel.

The further a driver goes to deliver a parcel, the more expensive it is. Therefore, companies prefer to place pick-up points near popular delivery routes in easy to access areas, so less distance is travelled to the first drop-off. However, there are complications.

