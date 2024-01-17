Launch Of Defensive Driving Course For Uber And Lyft Drivers At Special Introductory Price

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Safety Result Professionals LLC, a leading provider of safety training, launches their new defensive driving course for Uber, Lyft, and all drivers globally.

TAMARACK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Result Professionals LLC, a leading provider of safety training, announced today the launch of their new defensive driving course for Uber , Lyft , and all drivers globally. The online safety and health courses are designed to equip drivers with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the safety of their passengers. As part of their commitment to promoting safe driving practices, Safety Result Professionals LLC is offering the course at a special introductory price of $15.95.

With the rise of ride-sharing services, it is more important than ever to ensure the safety of passengers. Safety Result Professionals LLC recognizes this and has developed a comprehensive defensive driving course specifically tailored for Uber and Lyft drivers. The course covers a wide range of topics, including defensive driving techniques, handling various road and weather conditions, and dealing with potential hazards on the road.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new defensive driving course for Uber, Lyft, and all drivers globally," said Dr. O'Neil Blake, CEO of Safety Result Professionals LLC. "The safety of passengers is our top priority, and we believe that this course will equip drivers with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle any situation on the road. We are offering the course at a special introductory price to make it accessible to as many drivers as possible."

Dr. O'Neil Blake added that“Uber and Lyft drivers will gain a better understanding of road hazards and risks resulting in a reduction in accidents, incidents, injuries, and liabilities. It will provide driver's with greater knowledge, skills, and abilities leading to improved driver confidence and public image.”

The defensive driving courses are available online, making it convenient for drivers to complete at their own pace. Upon completion of the course, drivers will receive a certificate of completion, which can be shared with their ride-sharing companies. Safety Result Professionals LLC is committed to promoting safe driving practices and will continue to develop and offer courses to ensure the safety of all drivers and passengers. To learn more about the defensive driving course and to enroll, visit their website at

With the launch of their new Uber and Lyft defensive driving courses, Safety Result Professionals LLC is taking a proactive approach to promote safe driving practices among Uber, Lyft, and all drivers globally. The course is a valuable resource for drivers to enhance their skills and ensure the safety of their passengers and other road users. Don't miss out on the special introductory price of $15.95 and enroll in the course today. Safety Result Professionals offers three (3) defensive driving courses. These are: Defensive Driving for Uber Operators, Defensive Driving for Lyft Operators, and, Defensive Driving (DDC-2.5) for all other drivers.”

Safety Result Professionals LLC, founded 2012, is located in Tamarac, Florida is a provider of high quality low-cost affordable OSHA-compliant online safety and health training courses to meet the demand of frontline workers, supervisors, safety directors, managers, and contractors in USA and Worldwide. The company's founder is Dr. O'Neil Blake a highly accomplished expert in workplace safety in USA. Dr. O'Neil Blake holds a doctorate degree in public safety and is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with over 25 years' experience in the safety and health industry. For more information about our courses, visit our website at

