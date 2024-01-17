Tails Wag With Joy As Homes By Bethany & Melinda Pledges Generous Support To The Humane Society Of Vero Beach

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The idea to make the pledge was ignited when Bethany read that the shelter was overcrowded and desperately in need of supplies and the immediate adoption of animals.“I thought it was so sad that in such a beautiful and affluent area as Vero Beach, the funds were not there to provide the most basic care for local animals. I knew we had to help.”

“Although $500 is a big piece per commission, we think the impact that money will have makes it well worth it,” explained Melinda.

The team's first closing occurred on Friday, January 5th. The team was thrilled to drop off their first check to the Humane Society on January 12th. They are hopeful that this will be the first of many, and that their donations will help hundreds of local animals live better lives.

“Having a recurring gift like this helps to sustain the work that we do with the animals all throughout the year. We are grateful for the ongoing impact!” said CEO, Liz Smokowski.

Both Bethany and Melinda are long-time pet owners and understand the many benefits of pet ownership, including improved mental and physical health. They are gratified to be able to contribute to a cause that means so much to them personally.“We love our pets and consider them family members,” the duo agreed.

