Badger, Hammond, Stingray at 52-Week Highs

Denison Hits 52-Week High on News
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $85.35 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Stingray Group Inc (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $197.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Troy Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Wall Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.66 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
