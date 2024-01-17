Cansel And Radiodetection Team Up To Offer Breakthrough Subsurface Solutions To Canadian Utility Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RD 8200SG Survey Grade Locator

Canadian technology solutions provider launches RD8200SG as the lead product in its roster of advanced systems that combine utility locating and mapping.

- Heath Miller, Cansel VP of Subsurface Technologies and Field ConsumablesBURNABY, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cansel , a leading technology solutions provider to industries including engineering, surveying, construction, and utilities, has partnered with Radiodetection to provide Canadian utility customers with an innovative new system that combines buried utility locating with accurate mapping in a single operation.Recently awarded by Radiodetection for Top Growth Performance in Canada for year-over-year performance, Cansel is further seizing market shares in the utility sectors by offering the latest addition to its lineup of precision locators from Radiodetection. The new model, RD8200SG , is designed to meet the needs of both locate professionals and mapping experts. It enables seamless integration of mapping into utility locate procedures without compromising quality."We are thrilled to be recognized by Radiodetection for our growth and performance in the Canadian market," says Heath Miller, Cansel's Vice President of Subsurface Technologies and Field Consumables for Canada and the US. "And we are equally excited to bring this powerful new system to our customers in the utility sectors. As the demand for accurate and reliable digital maps of buried utilities continues to rise, Cansel is fully prepared with a range of best-in-class solutions to help our customers stay ahead of the technology curve and meet their requirements."Cansel also provides its customers with upgrade options to ensure their current fleet of Radiodetection locators can achieve advanced capabilities similar to the RG8200SG, allowing users to locate accurately while building high-quality digital maps. The upgrades include utilizing an external positioning device like the Trimble Catalyst DA2 GNSS Receiver Kit, using a positioning service like the Trimble Catalyst, and integrating with Terraflow mapping software.Martin Trudelle, President and CEO of Cansel, also shares that Cansel looks forward to constantly bringing new advancements to its range of cutting-edge technologies that enhance operational efficiency in the utility sector. By offering seamless integration of mapping into customers' locate-focused workflows, the company aligns with its commitment to be at the forefront of the digital revolution, providing comprehensive field-to-finish solutions that boost productivity.To learn more about Radiodetection's subsurface solutions, visit Cansel's website.About CanselCansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data, leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at .

Heath Miller

Cansel

