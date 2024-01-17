A To Z Quality Fencing Launches Gate Safety Initiative

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Hartford, WI - A to Z Quality Fencing, a fence company renowned for its commitment to quality and safety, is spearheading an initiative to improve the safety standards of large gates at schools and municipalities following an industry-wide conference. Company owners Aaron and Renee Smith announced their initiative this week.

The initiative emerged from the Tony Thorton Fence Business Conference in Oklahoma, where the Smiths attended the Gate Safety Summit. The summit highlighted numerous hazards posed by large gates, which have resulted in severe injuries and even fatalities among children.

"Just last month, a nine-year-old child was crushed and killed by a falling gate. All of these types of deaths are preventable," said Aaron Smith. The Smiths are rallying behind the cause championed by the Hummingbird Alliance, a group founded by parents who lost a child to a similar tragedy.

A to Z Quality Fencing's plan involves comprehensive education for their community, consumers, and installers, emphasizing the importance of safety standards like UL325 and ASTM standard F2200. "Most owners of these gates, as well as fence installers and companies, don't understand the actual safety standards that are already in place," said Aaron Smith.

The company offers free consultations to schools, churches, and other institutions with large gates as part of the initiative. They will conduct thorough inspections for potential hazards and provide recommendations to mitigate or eliminate risks.

"We will have checklists made, so we go through every single scenario that could happen. We will inform you what we can do to minimize risk and, most of the time, eliminate it," added Aaron Smith.

The company also urged parents and community members to be vigilant about safety in their surroundings. "If you see something unsafe, reach out to your school, reach out to a fence company, ask them to inspect that," advised Renee Smith.

The Smiths concluded their announcement with a promise to do everything possible to prevent such tragedies in their community, reminding everyone that "one death is too many."

For more information about A to Z Quality Fencing's safety initiative or to schedule a free safety consultation, please visit or contact our Hartford, WI office at (262) 346-6100 or our Farmington, MN office at (612) 964-3310.

About A to Z Quality Fencing

A to Z Quality Fencing is a family-owned company of Fenceperts that provides quality fencing solutions. With a focus on safety and customer satisfaction, the company offers custom aluminum, vinyl, modern aluminum, cedar, and chain link fence installations using their innovative No Mess, No Dig Installation process.

