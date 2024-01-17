Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund Reveals Amount Of Soft Loans Granted

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Entrepreneurshıp
Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has
provided soft loans worth 193.8 million manat ($113.9 million) to
finance 3,276 investment projects in 2023, said the fund's Chairman
of the Management Board Osman Khaliyev, Trend reports.
Khaliyev made his statement during the press conference
dedicated to the results of activity for 2023.
According to him, the total cost of investment projects amounts
to 459.9 million manat or $270.5 million.
"More than 3,000 new workplaces have been created through these
loans. A total of 46.4 percent of the issued loans were directed to
agricultural production, 43 percent to the production and
processing of industrial products, 5.5 percent to the service
sector, and 4.5 percent to tourism development projects. With 72
percent of soft loans directed to the regions and 28 percent - to
the city of Baku and Absheron economic region," he said.
Will be updated
