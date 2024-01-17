Oman declares creation of "Oman Future Fund" to boost financial improvement

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at fortifying the investment landscape, the Ministry of Finance in the Sultanate of Oman has unveiled plans for the creation of the "Oman Future Fund" with a substantial capital of two billion Omani riyals. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Oman Investment Authority, seeks to elevate the country's investment system, with a specific focus on fostering economic diversification and reinforcing the Sultanate's economic infrastructure.



The core objective of the newly established "Oman Future Fund" is to channel its investments towards invigorating the local economy directly. This entails providing support to local economic projects and initiatives, while simultaneously attracting foreign investments. The fund is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering small and medium enterprises, as well as actively participating in the financing of projects deemed strategically significant for the nation.



At the heart of this initiative lies the ambition to stimulate the national economy and enhance overall economic sustainability within the Sultanate of Oman. By targeting key sectors and actively engaging in vital economic projects, the "Oman Future Fund" aims to contribute significantly to the strengthening of the country's infrastructure. Furthermore, the fund envisions playing a crucial role in encouraging and supporting promising economic endeavors, aligning with the broader vision for sustainable economic development in the Sultanate.

