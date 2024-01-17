Iraq Files Complaint Against Iran At UN Security Council, UN

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraq announced on Wednesday that it has submitted a complaint against Iran to the UN Security Council and the United Nations.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Iraq filed a complaint to the UN Security Council and the United Nations over the Iranian missile attack in Erbil on Tuesday, which led to casualties, injuries, and damage to public and private property.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted a complaint in two identical letters to both the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council through the Iraqi permanent representative in New York, citing a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of the Iraqi people.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for missile attacks targeting sites in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Syria.

