Top 10 Web Development Companies In India 2024

Do you know web development solutions have a good impact on business? A successful website gives you brand identity, so your choice of company matters a lot.

Whether you have started your journey in web development, or are already an accomplished business, finding a feasible web development solution is vital. Rightly so, a company won't work without a website or app today.

And as you know technologies - like AI and ML are fast catching up, so integrating with such technologies would require the right expertise. While looking for top web development companies in India, consider all the essential factors that will help grow your business through technology. Finding the best company requires the right skills, so we are here to help you make the right decision.

1. eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz is one of the most renowned web development companies in India. They offer a one-stop solution for all your tech needs, and you can trust the company's expertise as they have an in-house software development team of 370+. Apart from offering cutting-edge technology, they offer agile methodology, which can give the best results for your project. The company believes in constant innovation and flexible business models.

Beyond this, they focus on transparency and efficiency. eSparkBiz offers services like - Custom software development, IT staff augmentation, Web development, etc.

Established In: 2010

Employees: 370+

2. Wipro

Wipro is the oldest player in the market. In fact, it is one of the most trusted web development companies. By harnessing the power of analytics, cognitive computing, and other emerging technologies, they help clients to adapt to the digital world. With that, they have become a trusted choice for global businesses looking for tech interventions. Ideally, with a comprehensive portfolio and strong commitment to sustainability, you can trust the company for its experience and expertise.

Apart from web development services - they provide IT automation, infra, digital engineering, consultancy, etc. Established in 1945, they have a powerful track record of projects.

Established In - 1945

Employees - 10000+

3. Hexaware Technologies

Are you looking to empower your company for digital transformation? You can do it with Hexaware technologies, and that too with unparalleled speed. The best part is that their journey is marked by transparency and the ability to develop unique digital solutions. With that, the company offers a distinctive methodology that can increase cost-effectiveness and business productivity.

With tech expertise and robust development methodology, they can create transformative digital solutions. They believe in the vision of making the digital world a better place. Hexaware Technologies offers services like - web development, business process services, financial services, digital assurance, automation, cloud, customer experience, analytics, etc.

Established In - 1990

Employees - 28000+

4. TekRevol

TekRevol is one of the bespoke web application companies that focuses more on shaping the digital success stories of clients. Established in 2018, it has quickly made its way to top website development companies in India.

Besides flexible web-based solutions, they provide services that convert visitors into customers. The company thinks beyond creating visually stunning websites and a customer-centric approach. TekRevol offers services like - Custom software development, IT Staff Augmentation, Mobile app development, Web design, etc.

Established In: 2018

Employees: 1000+

5. TCS

TCS is a leading provider of IT services, business solutions and consulting. Established in 1968, they work on integrated solutions and have partnered with large enterprises globally. As a trusted partner of digital transformation - you can make the best use of technologies and digital strategies that can accelerate business growth.

TCS is a major player in the IT sector and has a billion-dollar market. The company offers services like - Website development, AI development, Cloud consulting, Enterprise app modernization, Blockchain, etc.

Established In: 1968

Employees: 10,000+

6. Saritasa

Saritasa is one of the top website development companies in India. Apart from understanding the tech needs, they build products to understand - what customers need and streamline different business operations. Established in 2005, they provide services in different verticals like software, life science, and commercial products. Moreover, their expert team works to understand different project requirements that help meet the functional needs of companies.

They also adhere to quality control systems, ensuring the best quality products and services. Saritasa offers services like - Web development, AR, VR, eCommerce, etc.

Established In: 2005

Employees: 250+

7. Sidebench

Sidebench is a top design and software company that combines strategy, technology, and design at every stage of software development. Established in 2012, the company can be your top digital transformation partner. Apart from digital transformation, they provide a UX-first approach to product design.

Plus, they position themselves as a global innovator for digital strategy. They mainly focus on custom software development. Sidebench offers services like - Mobile app development, Website development, AI, UI/UX, CRM consulting, etc.

Established In: 2012

Employees: 250+

9. Orases

Orases is a leading name in custom software that can transform your process. Also, it's one of the top website development companies in India. They work on complete transparency and understand your needs to help you build a software solution, which is cost-effective and scalable.

Established in 2000, they mainly focus on web-based applications and custom software development. Plus, they help enhance business agility - with an emphasis on different tech solutions. Orases offers services like - Custom software development, Web development, Mobile app development, etc.

Established In: 2000

Employees: 250+

10. Aalpha

For more than decade Aalpha has been a global pioneer for bespoke software development solutions and IT consulting. Their primary focus has been on scalable solutions that make business processes cost-effective and enhance your company's profitability.

They have best project management policies that help deliver timely solutions and seamless integrations. They have delivered 5000+ projects with a 92% customer retention rate till date. The company offers services like application development, MVP, SaaS, web development, etc.

Established In: 2000

Employees: 250+

Conclusion

Yes, choosing a top web development company in India for your project is of utmost priority. It is also essential to keep pace with digital and tech solutions. A company that fulfills your basic requirements can make it to your shortlist.