Macron To Visit Ukraine, Vows To Deliver Dozens Of Long-Range Missiles In Coming Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his visit to Ukraine next month and promised to hand over dozens of long-range SCALP missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would head to Ukraine in February to finalize a bilateral security guarantee deal under which Paris would deliver more sophisticated weaponry, including long-range cruise missiles," the news story said.

Macron said some 40 SCALP long-range missiles and several hundred bombs would be delivered in the coming weeks.

France has already delivered about 50 SCALP missiles, which have a range of about 250 km, three times as far as Ukraine's existing missile capacities.

Macron also announced his intention to personally visit Ukraine next month and sign a bilateral security agreement. "I will go myself to Ukraine in February and finalize these texts," he said.

According to him, France is "going to deliver a lot more equipment and help Ukraine with what it needs to defend its skies."

Macron added that Europeans would in the coming weeks ramp up their support for Ukraine so it could continue to defend itself against Russia because Moscow could not be allowed to defeat Ukraine otherwise the security of Europe would be put at risk.

On January 13 in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne discussed Ukraine's defense needs.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine