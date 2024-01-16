Health Centered Dentistry Discusses Comprehensive Oral Cancer Screenings In Anchorage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Health Centered Dentistry just released a comprehensive guide detailing the importance of oral cancer screenings . This initiative forms a crucial part of HCD's preventive care approach, with a keen focus on early detection and patient education, an effort aimed at ensuring the overall well-being of their patients.Key points to note include the fact that early detection saves lives. Regular oral cancer screenings bring about significant improvement in treatment outcomes and can be life-saving. The dentists at Health Centered Dentistry have received training to identify signs of oral cancer during routine check-ups, making them the first line of defense in early detection efforts.Additionally, screenings offered at Health Centered Dentistry are painless and non-invasive. And dentists deploy visual and tactile examinations, supplemented by advanced technologies such as VELscope, to detect any suspicious lesions or abnormalities in oral tissues.Recognizing that certain populations face higher risks, Health Centered Dentistry emphasizes the need for regular screenings for individuals who smoke or chew tobacco, consume excessive amounts of alcohol, have an HPV infection, or experience prolonged sun exposure. In addition, advanced screening technologies like VELscope, which uses fluorescence to identify abnormalities not visible to the naked eye, are integrated into the screening process to enhance accuracy and ensure a thorough examination.At Health Centered Dentistry, a holistic approach to dentistry is championed. This approach acknowledges the interconnectedness of oral health and overall well-being.Health Centered Dentistry is a holistic dental practice based in Anchorage, Alaska, offering comprehensive dental care for all family members, from regular check-ups to cosmetic procedures, restorative treatments, oral surgery, and oral cancer screening.For more information about how you can take advantage of oral cancer screenings, or to schedule an appointment, please contact Health Centered Dentistry today .

