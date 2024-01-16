Economist: Davos To Have Positive Effect On Attracting Investment In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Once again the elites of the world, from politics to art, come
together in Davos, a popular ski resort high in the Swiss Alps, to
discuss the future direction of life on the earth. The
54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF)
commenced under the motto“Rebuilding Trust” on January 15. WEF is
aiming to discuss“the basic principles of trust” – transparency,
coherence and responsibility.
As is known, the World Economic Forum has been held in Davos
annually since 1971 and the resort's name even became the common
shorthand for the event. Generally, the Forum lasts one week and
during this period the tiny settlement in the Alps becomes the
center of attention. The Forum is often criticized as a talking
shop for the world's privileged 1 percent trying to lobby and
influence powerful elites to affect change on a global scale.
Typically, the US president, leaders of the EU, the UN, and also
business leaders and entrepreneurs, prominent thinkers and
academics, heads of NGOs and the charity sector, innovators, the
media, civil society, activists of all creeds, and even the
occasional celebrity attend the Forum. It is also where companies -
and even countries and regions - set up their stalls to sell
concepts and services, or attract investment.
This year the Forum is organized against the backdrop of
military confrontations such as the Ukrainian war, the Israel-Hamas
conflict, the crisis in the Red Sea, the firing of missiles at the
US bases in the North of Iraq by Iran, and the threat of negative
impact of the said conflicts on the global economy is the main
concern of the forum.
The event will see quite a few countries' presidents take part,
including France's Emmanuel Macron, Israel's Isaac Herzog and
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and
European President Ursula von der Leyen, plus a host of others, are
also expected to attend.
Like all countries in the world, Azerbaijan attaches great
importance to the Forum and takes part in it since 1992, when the
country got its independence. This year a delegation from
Azerbaijan, led by the Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, is
participating at the Forum. The Delegation left Baku for Davos on
January 15.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Natig Jafarly said that the
Davos Economic Forum is one of the most influential economic forums
in the world, and perhaps the first. He pointed out that good
relations have been formed between Azerbaijan and the Forum for a
long time. He recalled that even the late president Heydar Aliyev
visited Davos many times.
“The current president, Ilham Aliyev, has also visited Davos
many times, and made speeches at the forum, and these speeches were
received with great interest. In the Davos economic forum, the
economic prospects of the world in the near future are discussed
and problems are put on the table, the expert said.
N also talked about the issues raised by Azerbaijan in
Davos.
"This year's two issues step out at the Forum and they are
artificial intelligence and security. In both issues, Azerbaijan
has its own position and has a say and opportunities to
participate. Therefore, the participation of the Azerbaijani
delegation in Davos will have a positive effect on increasing
interest in Azerbaijan, looking for ways to attract investments,
and holding meetings.
In any case, participation in a prestigious forum like Davos is
an important step in the name of Azerbaijan and in terms of
increasing interest in Azerbaijan,” economist Natig Jafarly
said.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107729163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.