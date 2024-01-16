Deputy PM Meets UK Secretary Of State For Defence

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah met with UK Secretary of State for Defence H E Grant Shapps at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in the British capital of London. During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

