NHV Natural Pet Products Opens New Boutique In Vancouver, Canada

NHV Natural Pet Products, a globally recognized brand of veterinarian-formulated herbal pet remedies, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first flagship boutique in the bustling South Granville neighborhood of Vancouver, Canada at 1574 West 6th Ave V6J1R2 . This marks a significant milestone for the Vancouver-based company, which for the first time, is extending its reach beyond providing herbal supplements that have helped tens of thousands of dogs, cats, and pets globally. These supplements have been instrumental in supporting pet health conditions such as IBD, cancer, as well as helping with lesser known issues in pets like thyroid imbalances and collapsed trachea.

As a devoted pet parent myself, I understand the deep bond we share with our furry companions. The launch of NHV Natural Pet Products' flagship boutique in Vancouver marks our commitment to creating a pet utopia for local pet parents, who like me cherish natural products that benefit the lives of pets and are aligned with the core values of holistic care, sustainability, quality, and community.

- Patra de Silva, founder and CEO

The new store will stock pet health supplements designed to promote overall well-being and address more than 150 health conditions in pets. A few of the most popular include joint support, allergies, skin & coat health, healthy lung support, and heart health. A new line of pet food which is clean, slow-cooked, vet-formulated, and sourced to minimize environmental impact will also be coming soon to the store.

The boutique embodies a holistic approach to pet well-being, offering an array of carefully designed products to enhance every aspect of a pet's quality of life. From patented Finnish raincoats providing comfort for arthritic pets to anxiety-relieving fleece, high-quality stainless steel bowls, chew toys free of color dyes, and a stylish collection of collars, sweaters, and jackets-each item is curated to ensure that pets live their best lives with comfort and style.

Dr. Amanda Nascimento, DVM, MVSc, PhD who is a Research and Development Scientist and is NHV's Chief Medical Officer expresses how important holistic care is to a pet's well-being.

“As a holistic veterinarian, I passionately advocate for the synergy of nature and traditional medicine in pet care. Combining herbal supplements, conventional medicine, therapeutic methods, and nutrition, we can unlock the path to our pet's most vibrant and fulfilled lives. Holistic care treats the whole pet, not just the symptoms. It's the fusion of these elements that bring superior well-being to our cherished companions.”

- Dr. Amanda Nascimento, DVM, MVSc, PhD

NHV is deeply committed to sustainability, quality, and fostering meaningful partnerships with vendors around the world. These efforts include collaborations with women-owned or women-led companies. The store proudly features handcrafted toys from Nepal, produced by women dedicated to enhancing economic conditions in their communities. Additionally, pet lovers will discover unique and eco-friendly dog waste bag holders that repurpose festival banners to create distinctive, one-of-a-kind designs while reducing waste headed for landfills.

NHV's new boutique is a place to redefine a pet's lifestyle for the ultimate in wellness and style.

About NHV Natural Pet Products

NHV Natural Pet Products is a Canadian pet wellness company established with the mission of promoting longer, healthier lives for pets, naturally. The company offers 100% natural plant-based supplements formulated by a holistic veterinarian and master herbalist, with a combined 50 years of experience in plant-based remedies. NHV's proprietary formulas are safe for long-term use and are crafted using organically grown or ethically harvested ingredients. NHV has a team of veterinary professionals dedicated to helping pet parents with all their questions and concerns.