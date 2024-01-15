Russian Intelligence Still Active In Europe - Czech Security Agency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A spokesman for the Czech counterintelligence service BIS, Ladislav Šticha, said on Monday that Russian intelligence agencies are still active in Europe, including in the Czech Republic.

This was reported by Radio Prague International with reference to Czech Television, Ukrinform saw.

According to Šticha, the agency documented the activities of the Russian intelligence throughout 2023, despite the fact that the Czech Republic expelled 60 diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy in 2021.

He added that, among other things, Russian agents are involved in the circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia. In this regard, the spokesperson for BIS warned against the activities of the Russian House in Prague, which is included in the EU sanctions list.

Despite the fact that the Russian House is officially closed to the public, it continues to organize isolated events for the public and runs companies to attract students to Russian universities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Czech Republic consistently supports the strengthening of sanctions against the aggressor state, Russia, and as one of the steps it proposes limiting the opportunities for Russian diplomats and their family members to move across the Schengen area.

