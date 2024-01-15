Nauru To Sever“Diplomatic Relations” With Taiwan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YAREN, Nauru, Jan 16 (NNN-PINA) – The Republic of Nauru announced yesterday that, it will recognise the one-China principle and sever“diplomatic relations” with Taiwan.

In a post on Facebook, the government of Nauru said that, it will follow the UN Resolution 2758, which recognises the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and recognises Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory.

Nauru will no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan, stated the government.

Nauru's President, David Adeang, will deliver a statement in this regard at the next parliament sitting, and a national address on local television and radio channels, the post said.

China appreciates and welcomes the decision of the government of the Republic of Nauru, to recognise the one-China principle, break the so-called diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and to reestablish diplomatic ties with China, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, yesterday.

China stands ready to work with Nauru to open new chapters of bilateral relations, on the basis of the one-China principle, said the spokesperson.

Nauru is an island country in the central Pacific, with a land area of 21.1 square kilometres, and a population of about 13,000.– NNN-PINA

