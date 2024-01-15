1319735 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES RTO WITH LOW6 LIMITED WILL NOT PROCEED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1319735 B.C. Ltd. (the“Company”) announces that its previously announced reverse takeover by Low6 Limited (“Low6”) will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.



This press release may include certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.



