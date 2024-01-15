Kopper Kettle Fudge Crafts Its Way To The Top With A 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HELEN, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the quaint town of Helen, Kopper Kettle Fudge has become a beacon of the American entrepreneurial spirit, continuing a sweet tradition since 1977. This year, their commitment to crafting homemade candy and fudge has been recognized with the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award, a testament to their dedication and the love they share with the community through every batch of fudge.



The Best of Georgia Awards, known for highlighting state excellence, honored Kopper Kettle Fudge not just for their mouthwatering treats but also for the sweet success voted on by the people who matter most-their customers. This accolade celebrates the shared history and moments that Kopper Kettle Fudge has created, thanks to the family's passion for confectionery and its Christian family-owned and operated ethos.



“We are beyond honored to receive the Best of Georgia Award,” said the owner of Kopper Kettle Fudge.“Our family's goal has always been to provide quality treats made with love. To know our customers appreciate our craft to this extent is truly heartwarming.”



The award reflects the business's core values: craft, community, and continuity. Amid a market filled with mass-produced sweets, Kopper Kettle Fudge distinguishes itself with handmade delights, following timeless traditions that honor the craft of candy-making passed down through generations.



Kopper Kettle Fudge is more than a local candy shop-it's a slice of the American dream, rich with tradition, family, and the best fudge you'll ever taste. They invite everyone to indulge in this dream-a dream that's just as sweet as their signature chocolate and caramel treats.



**About Kopper Kettle Fudge:**

Founded in 1977, Kopper Kettle Fudge has been serving the Helen community with homemade candies and fudge, made from the finest ingredients. Their shop is a local staple, bringing joy and sweetness to families and visitors alike.



Location: 8619 N Main St

Helen Ga 30571



Rex Allen

Kopper Kettle Fudge

+1 706-892-1235

