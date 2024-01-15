Kaztransoil Boost Oil Transit From Aktau Port To Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. The volume of
transportation of Kazakh oil for export from the port of Aktau
amounted to 3.376 million tons from January through 2023, which is
1.108 million tons more than the same period in 2022, KazTransOil
JSC (an oil pipeline company of the Republic of Kazakhstan that
provides services for transporting oil to the domestic market, for
transit purposes, and for export) told Trend .
Thus, the increase in the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil
for export from the port of Aktau is due to an increase in the
volume of raw materials shipped in the direction of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, from 250,000 tons to 1.392
million tons, which is 5.5 times more compared to the same period
in 2022. In particular, 1.057 million tons of oil were shipped from
the Tengiz field.
In addition, in the reporting period, 1.984 million tons of oil
were shipped from the port of Aktau towards the port of
Makhachkala.
In 2022, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered
to increase the volume of oil transportation along the
Trans-Caspian corridor.
In accordance with this instruction, KazMunayGas JSC
(Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and the state oil
company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR entered into an
agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of
oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.
Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said
that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from
Kazakhstan will amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of
2023.
"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers
transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The
initial agreement between the parties provided for the
transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given
that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to
transport 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
KazTransOil JSC is the Kazakhstan's national operator of the
main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunayGas JSC group.
KazTransOil JSC owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines
5.4 thousand km in length.
