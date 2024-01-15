Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney Are 'Clashing' Over How To Honour Matthew Perry

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney have disagreed over the best way to honour their mutual friend Matthew Perry.

Matthew died at his home on October 28 after being found unresponsive in his hot tub at the newly renovated property, reports co.

He was just 54 years old at the time of his death and now, reportedly, Jennifer and George have been trying to figure out the best way to honour the late 'Friends' star.

As per co, Matthew's death was ruled as accidental with the "acute effects of Ketamine" listed as a reason for his death on his autopsy report. The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner also expressed that "drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)" were contributing factors in his death.

According to the National Enquirer, Jennifer and George are now struggling to agree. A source told the publication: "It's a dramatic clash of perspectives as Jennifer remains staunch in her determination to preserve a positive image of Perry. She wants to emphasise the joy he brought into the world, particularly highlighting that he seemed happy on the day he passed away.”

However, George wants a more honest and gritty approach in a bid to help others learn and benefit from the struggles Matthew faced with addiction.

The insider added: "George Clooney, known for his candid honesty, believes being truthful about Matthew's challenges - particularly with addiction - could serve as a valuable lesson and help others facing similar battles.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently appeared at the AFI Awards Luncheon. The sighting was the first time since good pal Matthew Perry was accused of "assaulting women" prior to his death aged 54. A source claimed Matthew "shoved" a former friend and worker in a moment in which he could not "control his emotions."

