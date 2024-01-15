Low Voltage Cable Market Size, Share And Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Low Voltage Cable Market Report by Installation Type (Overhead, Underground), Material (Copper, Aluminum), Overhead Product (Conductors, Fittings and Fixtures, and Others), Underground Product (PVC Cables, XLPE Cables, Cable Terminations, Cable Joints, and Others), End-User (Infrastructure, Industrial, Renewables), and Region 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The global low voltage cable market size reached US$ 116.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 194.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2024-2032.

Increasing Demand for Power and Energy Efficiency:

The low voltage cable market is significantly driven by the growing demand for electricity and energy efficiency in both residential and commercial sectors. With the rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, there is a heightened need for efficient power distribution systems. Low voltage cables, being essential components in these systems, facilitate the safe and efficient transmission of electricity to various end-users. Additionally, the global shift towards sustainable energy practices has led to an increased installation of renewable energy systems like solar and wind power plants, where low voltage cables are essential for connecting and transmitting power. This surge in demand for reliable and efficient power transmission is a key factor propelling the growth of the low voltage cable market.

Technological Advancements and Innovations:

Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the low voltage cable market. Modernization in cable manufacturing techniques has led to the development of cables with higher durability, enhanced safety, and improved conductivity. Innovations such as fire-resistant and halogen-free low voltage cables have increased their applicability in sensitive environments like hospitals and schools. Moreover, the integration of smart grid technology in power distribution systems demands cables that are compatible with modern infrastructure. These technological enhancements not only improve the performance of low voltage cables but also extend their lifespan, thereby boosting their demand across various sectors.

Regulatory Frameworks and Environmental Considerations:

The growth of the low voltage cable market is significantly influenced by various regulatory frameworks and environmental considerations. Governments worldwide are imposing stringent regulations to ensure safety and quality standards in electrical installations, which directly impacts the demand for certified low voltage cables. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, leading to increased adoption of eco-friendly and recyclable materials in cable manufacturing. This shift is driven by both regulatory policies and a general societal movement towards greener practices. Compliance with these regulations and a focus on environmental stewardship are essential for manufacturers in the low voltage cable market, affecting both market dynamics and product development strategies.

By Installation Type:





Overhead Underground

By installation type, overhead represented the largest segment due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of installation in diverse environments.



By Material:





Copper Aluminum

By material, aluminum represented the largest segment due to its lightweight, good conductivity, and lower cost compared to copper.



By Overhead Product:





Conductors

Fittings and Fixtures Others

By overhead product, conductors represented the largest segment due to their essential role in transmitting electrical energy.



By Underground Product:





PVC Cables

XLPE Cables

Cable Terminations

Cable Joints Others

By underground product, XLPE cables represented the largest segment as they are favored underground for their high temperature resistance and excellent electrical properties.

By End-User:



Infrastructure



Commercial and Residential



Transportation

Others

Industrial



Utilities



Oil and Gas



Mining



Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Renewables



Wind Solar

By end-user, industrial represented the largest segment due to high demand for reliable and robust cabling solutions in manufacturing and processing activities.



Regional Insights:





Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa Latin America

Region wise, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market because of rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and growing energy demands in this region.



Some of the key players in the low voltage cable market include:



Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A

General Cable

ABB Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

NK Communications

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables

TE Connectivity

Caledonian Cables

Polycab Wires

Leoni AG

Southwire Company LLC

Wanda Group Hangzhou Cable

The growing demand for energy due to global urbanization and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies. This surge requires extensive power distribution networks, where LV cables are crucial. The trend towards renewable energy sources, like solar and wind power, necessitates reliable cable systems for distribution. LV cables are integral in connecting these renewable sources to the grid. Additionally, government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development, including residential and commercial construction, stimulate the demand for LV cables. These factors, coupled with technological advancements in cable materials and manufacturing processes, further enhance the efficiency and durability of LV cables, thus bolstering market growth.

