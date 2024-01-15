(MENAFN- The Conversation) Western Sydney University prides itself on challenging the traditional notion of what a university should be. We are deeply embedded in the community and the region we serve – Australia's fastest growing economy.

Ranked in all major global rankings systems, we are delighted to be ranked the world's best in the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings.

Assessing universities on their commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, Western Sydney University topped the list out of more than 1,400 universities for our work tackling issues like sustainability, climate action, equality, inclusivity and social justice.

Western Sydney University is also a research leader – the result of focused investment in its research strengths and facilities. We see learning and research as connected aspects of the student experience. We work with regional, national and international partners to deliver research that has a positive impact on the economic, social and environmental well-being of our communities.

With a modern outlook, the University has an agile and contemporary take on traditional higher education offerings, affording students, both international and Australian-based, significant advantages and unique opportunities.