               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

University Of Wollongong


1/15/2024 12:18:02 AM

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The University of Wollongong has become a benchmark for Australia's new generation of universities. It is ranked among the top 1% of universities in the world* and has built a reputation as an enterprising institution, with a multi-disciplinary approach to research and a personalised approach to teaching. Over 33,000 students are studying UOW degrees across nine campuses throughout Australia and internationally in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

*QS World University Rankings 2023


The Conversation

MENAFN15012024000199003603ID1107720299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search