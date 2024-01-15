(MENAFN- The Conversation) Federation University Australia transforms lives and enhance communities by providing innovative and integrated lifelong learning, job skills and impactful research that enable people and communities to prosper locally, regionally and globally. Federation is Australia's newest university built on a history of success. It is the only regional, multi-sector university with campuses in Ballarat, Gippsland, Berwick, Wimmera and Brisbane.

Our research is organised into three broad, cross-disciplinary research priority areas: Health and Wellbeing - Developing the best prevention, treatment and care for bodies and minds; Society and the Environment - Understanding and managing the world we live in, from the constructed to the natural; and Virtual, Digital and Computational Environments - Exploring, analysing and creating our new reality through innovative technologies. In the latest Excellence for Research Australia (ERA) assessment, Federation was rated well above or above world standard in Applied Mathematics, Environmental Science and Management, Civil Engineering, Clinical Sciences, Human Movement and Sports Science, Nursing, Environmental Science, Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing, and Medical and Health Sciences.