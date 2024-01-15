(MENAFN- The Conversation) Auckland University of Technology is New Zealand's second largest and fastest growing university. AUT ranks in the top 2% of universities in the world, is 15th in the world for international outlook, and is Australasia's #1 ranked millennial university.
AUT students are provided with a unique learning experience through engagement with industry, business and international partners, the ongoing development of modern teaching and learning facilities, and a focus on research that addresses issues facing the environment and society. We produce great graduates who enter the workforce able to challenge routine thinking and provide innovative solutions to industry.
