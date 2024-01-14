Six Arrests In Plot To Block Opening Of London Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Six people have been arrested for an alleged plot to cause damage and prevent the opening of the London Stock Exchange on Monday, London police reported Sunday.

Activists from the so-called Palestinian Action group intended to“block” the opening of the Stock Exchange building, according to the London Metropolitan Police.

The six people, whose identities or nationalities have not been provided, were arrested in the cities of London, Liverpool, and Brighton, and remain in police custody.

One of the six, a 31-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested Sunday morning by law enforcement in Merseyside) for alleged conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

The other five people were detained Sunday for the same alleged crime. One is a 29-year-old woman from the Brent neighborhood in north London; a 23-year-old man from Tower Hamlets, in the east of the capital; two women aged 28 and 26 from Liverpool, northwest England, and a 27-year-old man from Brighton, southern England.

The agents made the arrests based on information provided by the Daily Express tabloid.

“These are important arrests.“We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications if carried out successfully,” said Sian Thomas of the London Police.

“I thank the Express for its willingness to provide information obtained from its investigation. It has been instrumental in helping us intervene successfully. As we received the material on Friday afternoon, we had a limited time to act,” he specified.



