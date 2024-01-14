Archaeologists Unearth 4500-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Tomb With Astonishing Treasures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the
necropolis of Saqqara, situated approximately 20 miles south of
Cairo, as they unveil an ancient Egyptian tomb carved into rock
over 4000 years ago, Azernews reports citing
Euronews.
The remarkable find, recently confirmed by Egypt's Ministry of
Tourism and Antiquities, has been brought to light by a
collaborative effort between Egyptian and Japanese
archaeologists.
The tomb, dating back between 2649 and 2150 BC and featuring
multiple graves and artefacts that span different historical
periods, "provides invaluable insights into the history of this
region," said Nozomu Kawai, the head of the Japanese team.
The international team unearthed a myriad of treasures during
their mission, including burials, architectural elements, and an
array of fascinating artefacts.
Notably, they discovered the remains of a human buried alongside
a vividly coloured mask, as well as a burial site for a small child
dating back to the Second Dynasty (2890 – 2686 BC).
Inside the tomb, a coffin from the 18th Dynasty (1550-1295 BC)
revealed a remarkably preserved alabaster vessel.
Additionally, two terracotta statues portraying the ancient
Egyptian goddess Isis, initially associated with funerary
practices, and the child deity Harpocrates, known as the god of
silence and secrets during the Ptolemaic periods, were
uncovered.
Further findings included a stela, a carved stone slab, bearing
an inscription identifying it as belonging to a man named
"Heroides", various amulets and ostraca (pieces of broken
pottery).
Saqqara is a vast necropolis of the Egyptian capital Memphis.
It's a UNESCO World Heritage site and is home to more than a dozen
pyramids, including the famous Giza Pyramids, as well as smaller
pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur, and Abu Ruwaysh.
Egyptian authorities have announced a wealth of archaeological
discoveries at important sites across the country in recent
years.
Last January, the results of a year-long excavation at Saqqara
were presented – findings included two ancient tombs from the fifth
and sixth dynasties of the Old Kingdom (around 2500-2100 BC) and a
well-preserved sarcophagus.
Around the same time, dozens of burial sites from the New
Kingdom era, dating back to 1800-1600 BC, were found near the
southern city of Luxor, along with the ruins of an ancient Roman
city.
