Voting Begins For Comoros' Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Voters in the Comoros began Sunday casting their ballots in presidential election that is widely expected to hand President Azali Assoumani a fourth five-year term.

Assoumani is competing in the elections with five opponents, while other opposition leaders called for a boycott.

Voting opened across the Indian Ocean archipelago Sunday morning and closes at 6:00 pm, with 338,940 eligible registered voters out of a population of 800,000.

Comoros changed its constitution in June 2018 to remove a requirement that the presidency rotate among its three main islands every five years, which allowed Assoumani to seek re-election

Provisional results are expected on Friday, according to the election commission. (QNA)

