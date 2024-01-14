Voting Begins For Comoros' Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Voters in the Comoros began Sunday casting their ballots in presidential election that is widely expected to hand President Azali Assoumani a fourth five-year term.
Assoumani is competing in the elections with five opponents, while other opposition leaders called for a boycott.
Voting opened across the Indian Ocean archipelago Sunday morning and closes at 6:00 pm, with 338,940 eligible registered voters out of a population of 800,000.
Comoros changed its constitution in June 2018 to remove a requirement that the presidency rotate among its three main islands every five years, which allowed Assoumani to seek re-election
Provisional results are expected on Friday, according to the election commission. (QNA)
MENAFN14012024000067011011ID1107718791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.