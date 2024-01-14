Amrullah Saleh Calls Mirwais Azizi's $10 Billion Investment In Afghanistan 'False Advertisement'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amrullah Saleh, the former Vice President during the Republic and a prominent political figure in the previous government has reacted strongly to a grand claim made by Mirwais Azizi regarding a $10 billion investment in Afghanistan, calling it an“unfounded propaganda” in favour of the Taliban administration.

Mirwais Azizi, the head of the Azizi Group and an Afghan businessman, announced during the inauguration of a resettlement town for earthquake victims in Herat on Friday, January 12th, that he plans to invest around $10 billion in Afghanistan in the coming days.

He emphasized that this project would be focused on various sectors such as energy and transportation, including the production of five to six thousand megawatts of electricity and the construction of a railway to boost trade and economic activity within five years.

Following this move, Azizi Group, Mr. Saleh criticized the $10 billion investment claim in a Facebook post, describing it as“a baseless mafia advertisement serving hidden interests,” and emphasized that this project would never be implemented.

He also mentioned Azizi's ties to Khalilzad, stating that“notorious Doha-based conspirators are trying to reduce the negative noise and the real ugly and embarrassing truths about Afghanistan this year, and Azizi's statement is one of the psychological warfare tools in this regard.”

Mr. Saleh implicated the head of the Azizi Group in extortion and tax evasion cases, asserting that he and Khalilzad are among the“beneficiaries” of the Azizi Bank.

Additionally, Tamim Asey, a political figure in the previous government, also commented on this issue on his social media platform X, saying that“money laundering and fraud are quite different from legitimate business investment,” and called on Azizi Bank to save itself from financial bankruptcy and international isolation.

He emphasized that“Azizi Bank cannot evade paying people's rightful salaries and savings every day, but its owner is now investing billions of dollars.”

While this move has been welcomed by the authorities of the Taliban regime, including Zabihullah Mujahid, it has also sparked public reactions.

At the same time, some social media users have labeled Mr. Azizi as an“international mafia” and urged him to return the people's deposits.

