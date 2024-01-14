Greek premier contemplates legalizing same-sex matrimony

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, Greece's center-right government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is set to submit a draft law that would legalize same-sex marriage in the country. This decision, although hailed by proponents of LGBTQ+ rights, faces considerable resistance from the influential Orthodox Church and some lawmakers.



During an interview with the state-run ERT broadcaster on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mitsotakis declared the government's commitment to legislating equality in marriage. While not specifying a timeframe, he assured that the process would not be prolonged. The proposed legislation aims to eliminate any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation within the institution of marriage.



However, the bill is anticipated to be divisive within Mitsotakis's conservative New Democracy party, with certain lawmakers staunchly opposing the proposed changes. Mitsotakis emphasized that he would not compel party members to support the legislation, opting instead to seek cross-party cooperation. This move reflects the complexities surrounding the issue within Greek politics.



The forthcoming bill is expected to permit child adoption for same-sex couples but will exclude provisions for surrogate parenthood. Mitsotakis conveyed his firm stance against what he termed as the notion of turning women into "child-producing machines on demand," ruling out the possibility of allowing surrogacy.



Greece had taken a step towards LGBTQ+ rights in 2015 by legalizing same-sex civil partnerships, affording couples some rights and benefits. However, the current law prohibits such couples from adopting children. Prime Minister Mitsotakis, who was re-elected last year, had pledged to legalize same-sex marriage during his campaign.



The proposed legislation faces opposition not only from within Mitsotakis's party but also from the country's powerful Orthodox Church. Despite this, the Prime Minister remains resolute in his commitment to bringing about this societal change. This development is seen as a significant step towards furthering LGBTQ+ rights in Greece.



Mitsotakis's administration has been progressively addressing LGBTQ+ issues, having lifted a ban on homosexual men donating blood in 2021. Additionally, the government has taken a stand against sex-normalizing surgeries on children. These reforms underscore a broader commitment to fostering inclusivity and equality within Greek society.



The issue of same-sex marriage has become a priority for the main opposition party, Syriza, whose leader Stefanos Kasselakis is openly gay. Kasselakis, who married his husband in New York in October, advocates for surrogacy rights for same-sex couples and hopes to become a parent through this method.



As Greece navigates this pivotal moment in its history, the proposed legislation reflects an ongoing societal shift towards acceptance and equality, challenging traditional norms and paving the way for a more inclusive future.





