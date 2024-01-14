A Child Is Born Every 19 Minutes In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A total of 28,159 babies were born in Qatar last year, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). Of them, 22,287 were born at Hamad Medical Corporation hospitals and the rest at private medical facilities.

Babies born at any public or private hospital in Qatar must be registered with the Ministry and is issued a birth certificate.

MoPH has unveiled statistics about an array of services it provided in 2023, to individuals and entities.

The Medical Commission under the MoPH registered 462,044 visits by individuals in 2023, according to statistics published by the Ministry on X platform.



All newcomers wishing to work and live in Qatar are required by law to undergo a health screening at the Medical Commission to be able to receive a work residence permit. Job seekers from some countries undergo medical check-up in their home countries through one of the approved clinics before coming to Qatar.

In 2023, the Ministry issued 17,000 medical fitness certificates required for employees working in both government agencies and the private sector.

An annual medical fitness certificate is required for individuals working in several industries including the food sector, beauty salons, health clubs, and laundries. They must undergo a medical examination at the Medical Commission and bring all the required documents.

MoPH, which is responsible for approving licenses for healthcare facilities and professionals, processed 1,703 applications for new licenses or renewal for healthcare facilities. It also issued licenses to 5,244 healthcare practitioners in 2023.

The Ministry also received 53,167 applications from Qatari citizens intending to seek medical treatment abroad.

The Government Health Communication Center received a total of 4,531 cases related to different enquiries.

The Food Safety Department of the ministry plays an effective role in implementing the health policy in all food safety-related matters.

It examined 114,776 consignments of food at the ports last year. It includes 2,757,300,233 KGs of imported food.