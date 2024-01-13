Large US Companies Eye Expansion Opportunities In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Major US
companies such as John Deere, Boeing, General Electric, Visa Card
International and Coca-Cola are interested in expanding their
activities in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.
This was stated by the US Ambassador to Turkmenistan Matthew
Klimow during an official press conference held at the residence of
the embassy in Ashgabat.
He expressed hope that the Turkmenistan-US Business Council will
be transformed into the US Chamber of Commerce in Turkmenistan.
Matthew Klimow confirmed that the embassy actively supports the
activities of Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the
US-Turkmenistan Business Council, and the efforts of the Council
through the forum of business leaders of Turkmenistan and the US,
and also mentioned that last December Ashgabat hosted two trade
delegations from the US.
He noted that the US Embassy in Turkmenistan facilitates the
establishment of contacts between US buyers interested in
Turkmenistan's exports, including petrochemical products,
carbamide, and fertilizers, and their Turkmen counterparts.
At the end of his speech, the Ambassador confirmed his readiness
to continue working in the field of trade and commerce, building on
the foundation laid by the Turkmenistan-US Business Council and the
Turkmenistan-US Business Leaders Forum.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107717175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.