Mahindra Introduces All-Electric XUV400 Pro Range: Starting At An Introductory Price Of INR 15.49 Lakh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 11, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XUV400 Pro Range, at an introductory price starting at 15.49 Lakh. The latest Pro range introduces three new variants: EC Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC Charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), each offering advanced features and enhanced comfort.



Advanced Technology and Enhanced Comfort:



The cockpit of the XUV400 Pro Range is equipped with advanced technology, including a 26.04 cm infotainment system and a 26.04 cm instrument cluster, designed for modern connectivity and ease of use. Adding to this, the Adrenox connected car system: offering over 50 connected features will further enhance driving safety, ownership experience, and overall vehicle functionality.



Additionally, the Pro range will offer an elevated cabin experience with Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control, complemented by dedicated rear air vents, to ensure a consistently comfortable environment for all passengers. The convenience of wireless charger and a rear USB port will help the passengers remain connected on the move.



The all-electric SUV will further enhance its technological capabilities with the introduction of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features, which will be made available through over-the-air firmware updates in the next few months. This enhancement, along with Alexa compatibility, promises to offer effortless navigation and a user-friendly driving experience.



Sophisticated Design:



The XUV400 Pro Range makes a bold statement with its exhilarating new Nebula Blue colour option, complemented by a sleek Shark Fin Antenna, that enhances the all-electric SUV's overall aesthetic. The inside space balances comfort and style, featuring modern & premium dual-tone interiors. The core interior is an airy light-grey colour complemented with a mild-black for rich contrast. Satin-copper accents on control knobs, shift lever, and vent bezels, along with Blue backlighting, highlight the presence of the electric powertrain. The sporty, comfortable seats are wrapped in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with subtle Copper decorative stitching, presenting a unified, harmonious and plush interior design.



About Mahindra



Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.



The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

