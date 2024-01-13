Zulal Wellness Resort Offers Qatar Residents 25% Off On Retreats

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to the local community, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Middle East's first full immersion wellbeing destination, invites the residents of Qatar to enjoy an exclusive gift of 25% off retreats and stays in Zulal Discovery.

Just one-hour drive north of Doha, the campaign encourages Qatar residents to prioritise their health and wellbeing in a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Whether residents seek relaxation, stress relief, or holistic health improvement, the resort's diverse selection of retreats each incorporate a health and wellness consultation upon arrival, luxury overnight accommodation, three wellness cuisine meals per night of stay served in one of Zulal Discovery's award-winning cuisines, a personalised programme of wellness treatments, access to fitness and leisure activities, in-room wellness amenities, daily laundry services and more wellness benefits.

Perfect for first-time visitors, the Taste of Zulal retreat provides a personalised journey of self-discovery and change; Mind Body Wellness focuses on replenishing through a range of holistic activities, and Stress Reset and Burnout Recovery offers a unique blend of wellness wisdom and modern therapies to overcome stress and burnout.

For guests seeking a leaner year ahead, the Natural Slimming retreat helps kickstart a healthy journey through lifestyle changes. Sustainable Weight Loss combines diet with metabolism-boosting exercise and detoxing spa treatments, while the Therapeutic Cleanse retreat offers a metabolic boost in addition to the benefits of detoxification.

The Serenity Beauty retreat has been curated to restore a youthful appearance through spa and aesthetics treatments, while Optimal Physio – Fit caters to those looking to return to physical fitness or optimise their current level of performance.

Families in Qatar, or those expecting one can indulge in the Mother to Be retreat, which offers relaxation and empowerment for expecting mothers. Zulal Wellness Resort also offers wellness programmes designed specifically for children and parents.

At Zulal Discovery they can experience Zulal Nurture Kinder, which focuses on creativity and free expression for children below four years old. Zulal Explore Junior introduces children aged four to eight to a healthy lifestyle through activities, nutrition, and treatments. Zulal Adventure, designed for children aged nine to 12, empowers young guests to build self-esteem and develop positive relationships. Zulal Young Adults, aimed at teenagers aged 13 to 17, encourages self-discovery and accomplishment through a broad range of physical and mental skill sets.

This exclusive offer is available only to Qatar residents and supports part of a wider corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign. Zulal Wellness Resort is committed to giving back to the community, nurturing the health of the community, and collaborating for sustainability.

Applicable only to Qatar residents and requires a valid ID upon check-in, the 25% discount applies to the best available rate of retreats and stays in Zulal Discovery and cannot be combined with other promotions. Residents can take advantage of this health investment opportunity throughout 2024. The offer ends on December 31.