Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Optimize Fees & Payments For International Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are optimizing fees and charges for
international cargo transportation, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
On January 10, representatives of the expert working group of
the two countries discussed the issues of fees and payments from
drivers engaged in road transportation.
The parties agreed to speed up the signing of an
intergovernmental agreement on simplifying visa procedures for
truckers.
In addition, Turkmenistan intends to study the experience of
Uzbekistan in transitioning to the E-permit system, which provides
for the online exchange of permit forms.
Last June, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan launched a digital
freight transport system (e-TIR). In particular, this made it
possible to improve and shorten the process of clearing goods
between countries.
