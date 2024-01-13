Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Optimize Fees & Payments For International Cargo Transportation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are optimizing fees and charges for international cargo transportation, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

On January 10, representatives of the expert working group of the two countries discussed the issues of fees and payments from drivers engaged in road transportation.

The parties agreed to speed up the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on simplifying visa procedures for truckers.

In addition, Turkmenistan intends to study the experience of Uzbekistan in transitioning to the E-permit system, which provides for the online exchange of permit forms.

Last June, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan launched a digital freight transport system (e-TIR). In particular, this made it possible to improve and shorten the process of clearing goods between countries.