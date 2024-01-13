               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Optimize Fees & Payments For International Cargo Transportation


1/13/2024 12:16:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are optimizing fees and charges for international cargo transportation, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

On January 10, representatives of the expert working group of the two countries discussed the issues of fees and payments from drivers engaged in road transportation.

The parties agreed to speed up the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on simplifying visa procedures for truckers.

In addition, Turkmenistan intends to study the experience of Uzbekistan in transitioning to the E-permit system, which provides for the online exchange of permit forms.

Last June, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan launched a digital freight transport system (e-TIR). In particular, this made it possible to improve and shorten the process of clearing goods between countries.

MENAFN13012024000195011045ID1107715700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search