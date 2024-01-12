Orevital Unveils Transdermal Cream Featuring GHRP-2 And BPC-157 Peptides

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Copper GHK-Cu and KPV Peptide

- Ruby Knapp

OMAK, WASHINGTON, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OreVital Labs introduces Fusion blend Holistic Therapy and advanced Transdermal Peptide Biohacking, spearheading transdermal solutions for optimal health and wellness! Easily accessible in topical form without prescriptions, these peptides are now conveniently offered at Orevital US authorized dealer, Lavish Looks Beauty + Wellness Spa in Omak, WA, Featuring:

1. Body Firming GHRP-2 Peptide Cream, a transdermal solution blending potent peptides GHRP-2 Peptide (Sermorelin) and CJC 1295 Peptide (Ipamorelin) with magnesium in an innovative topical formula.

Traditionally, these benefits were exclusive to injections or oral consumption. However, transdermal administration of GHRP-2 and CJC 1295 provides a safe, efficient, and cost-effective alternative, gaining popularity among athletes and consistently receiving positive customer feedback, with testimonials steadily increasing. When applied topically, magnesium and minerals facilitate transdermal absorption, ensuring direct delivery of GHRP-2 and CJC 1295 Peptide to deep tissues, cells, and the bloodstream, maximizing the efficacy to target abdominal fat and convert it into lean muscle.

2. Anti-Inflammatory BPC-157 Peptide Cream, a transdermal formulation that combines potent Copper GHK-Cu Peptide with remarkable BPC-157 Peptide and Magnesium in a topical application.

BPC-157 Peptide serves as an anti-inflammatory and employs advanced technology for targeted delivery into body tissues, showing promise in addressing digestive tract issues. Athletes favor it for muscle and tendon recovery, with positive reviews highlighting its remarkable success as an anti-inflammatory solution, providing essential relief and supporting active lifestyles.

Copper peptides serve as antioxidants, protecting the skin from oxidative damage, aiding in the repair of sun-damaged skin, and mitigating the effects of UV radiation. Enhancing skin moisture retention, facilitating tissue repair, and mitigating inflammation during wound healing, this has contributed to its increasing popularity among spa and skincare enthusiasts. When applied to a specific injury or inflamed area, OreVital BPC-157 Cream fosters healing and expedites cell regeneration.

3. Dermal Renewal Wound Healing Topical Cream presents a groundbreaking solution for sun damage mitigation and accelerated wound healing. Leveraging advanced technology, it deeply delivers potent peptides like Copper Peptide , KPV Peptide, Nicotinic Acid, and Creatine into body tissues for cancer prevention and skin healing.

Copper Tripeptide acts as a potent antioxidant, safeguarding cells from oxidative damage crucial in cancer development and plays a vital role in accelerating wound healing and burn recovery. KPV Tripeptide, a naturally occurring tripeptide, exhibits remarkable ability in alleviating inflammatory responses, a central feature in cancer progression. Nicotinic acid contributes to cellular health and metabolism, while Creatine reinforces energy pathways. The inclusion of magnesium for transdermal delivery enhances the overall effectiveness of this preventive regimen.

The combination of Copper Tri-Peptide GHK-CU, KPV Tri-Peptide, Nicotinic Acid, and Creatine brings forth a multitude of benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. With added Nicotinic Acid (Niacin Vitamin B3), the formulation shows promise in reversing sun damage and, in some cases, even skin cancer ( ).

The synergistic impact of Dermal Renewal Peptide establishes it as a practical solution for diverse skin conditions, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and hyperpigmentation. Embraced in the spa community and recognized by holistic medical practices, dermatologists, and oncologists for its preventive skincare benefits and anti-aging advantages, positive reviews from spa professionals underscore its success in various treatments, offering essential relief from inflammatory conditions. When applied topically to a specific wound or triggering the body's natural repair mechanisms, these peptides work comprehensively for wound healing, sun damage reversal, and cancer prevention, enhancing overall skin health and appearance.

About Lavish Looks, nested in Omak, Washington State! our guiding principle is evident: what you apply to your skin holds significance, and the pursuit of beauty should never compromise your health. Our commitment is steadfast – to unfailingly deliver clean, non-toxic, and effective skincare solutions. Acknowledging that genuine beauty emanates from within, Lavish Looks integrates top-notch products, Aromatherapy, and ancient wellness techniques to synchronize the mind and body, creating a unique and revitalizing spa experience. This is why our exclusive offerings include Orevital and Mindful Minerals natural skincare, known for exceptional results and incorporating the latest peptides for advanced skincare benefits. As you step into our sanctuary, the sole focus is on you and your holistic wellness journey.

OreVital Labs pioneer's transdermal solutions for optimal health, focusing on essential minerals, peptides, and natural ingredients. Recognized for a non-invasive peptide delivery system that enables precise treatment, effectively addressing localized discomfort, the distinctive transdermal formulation guarantees direct delivery of active ingredients to tissues and cells, making OreVital a preferred choice in spa and skincare communities.

true healing encompasses the essence of holistic well-being."

Ruby Knapp

Lavish Looks Beauty and Wellness Spa

+1 509-557-5349

email us here