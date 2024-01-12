Juventus Reaches Semi-Finals Of Italian Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Juventus players made it to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup, defeating Frosinone at home in the 1/4 final match, which became the 400th for Massimiliano Allegri at the head of the Turin team, Azernews reports.

The meeting, held in Turin on Thursday, ended with a score of 4:0 in favor of the hosts. Pole Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick for the winners (11 - from the penalty spot, 38, 48 minutes), and another goal was scored by Kenan Yildiz (61).

Juventus will compete with Lazio in Rome to reach the final of the Italian Cup, and Atalanta and Fiorentina will play in the other semi-final.