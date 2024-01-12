Flash Motors To Cap CES With $12,000 Hyper Scooter Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ride that will change everything

Flash Motors will wrap up its successful run at the Las Vegas CES trade show with a premium hyper scooter freebie.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January 12, Flash Motors will celebrate the last day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 by giving away a $12,000 hyper scooter.The Infinity X comes with next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology, utilizing machine learning to grow more suitable for users. It adapts to the unique riding style and habits of users, optimizing each part to maximize the performance, safety, and convenience.Using real-time telematics technology, Infinity X generates a constantly updating map that allows it to make adjustments on the go. After a few trips, it would have gathered enough data to drive to the routine destination autonomously.Users can customize their ride via the Flash Motors website to preset preferences if they want a head start. The information users provide will become their base data, which Infinity X will fine-tune as it learns more about the user.Flash Motors rocked the Las Vegas trade show with the unparalleled specs of its latest microtechnology scooter . It can reach a maximum speed of 120 kph and cover up to 110 km with a single battery charge.Established in 2016, the startup aims to accelerate advancements in the electric scooter industry. It has delivered innovative, high-performance scooters across Europe and the US under the theme: Elevate Your Ride.$10,000 Cash Awarded on the Third Day of CESOn Thursday, two lucky Flash Motors CES meeting room visitors won $5,000 in cash each. Everyone who registered to watch the startup's exhibition was automatically entered into the raffle.Leander Beutner from Germany and Giuseppe Cottone from Switzerland won the two grand prizes. This Friday, the ultimate prize will be at stake: An Infinity X, the world's most durable hyper scooter.The winner will be one of the first in the world to own an Infinity X, available only at select brick-and-mortar stores. But do not worry: Flash Motors plans to make its new flagship product widely available in the coming months.

