Sky Chase Releases Debut Album Watermark & Music Video Ramble Or Not To The Public On Eponymous NYC Label Smokey Records

Sky Chase is a NJ native known for living precariously afloat the outskirts of NYC high-society as much as he is known for his fine artwork paintings and software development for Fortune 500 companies, he has also helped produce over a dozen on & off Broadway shows, and is now making waves in the music industry with the launch of his debut album, "Watermark" and a live-looping music video "Ramble Or Not." We're talking about an emotionally charged record of 11 original salty tunes and a mashup song, recorded live in Brooklyn, capturing the essence of a thirty-something nerd in fugue.

The album is a voyage through care-free pop tunes and bongwater blues belted out and performed by Sky and a 5-piece band. Keeping in tradition with Sky's nautical detours, a couple songs were recorded on an old houseboat in the Hudson River where he lived for 4 years.

Sky is now back on dry land and the album is streaming everywhere.

Vinyl copies are available for pre-order on IndieGogo .

"Watermark"

was written and performed by Sky Chase, produced by Sky and Phil Weinrobe, recorded and mixed by Phil Weinrobe at Figure 8 and Sugar Mountain, with Michael Coleman on the keys, Sarah Galdes on the drums, dandy on the bass,

Adam Brisbin and Sky on guitars, and Shahzad Ismaily on misc things.

Sky's music is released under his own eponymous record label

Smokey Records LLC , a New York-based company focusing on music that drifts, wanders, and billows like wind, liquids and smoke. "Making music requires a certain level of delicacy, intensity and madness" says Sky, "and these are just the things that went into making Watermark and Ramble Or Not. "

Sky Chase is now booking show dates in 2024 in Los Angeles and New York City.

Tune-in to this historic moment by streaming "Watermark" on your preferred platform and pre-order the vinyl edition . For more information about Sky Chase & Smokey Records please visit and .

About Sky Chase:

Sky is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and songwriter living in New York City, and inventor of things like the mobile trivia app All Rise! ( ) and wireless mobile music gadget Beeper ( ).

This debut album "Watermark,"

is another ripple in the pond of creativity and a reflection of his deep passion for music and the need to connect with raw human emotion through art.

About Smokey Records LLC:

Smokey Records LLC is a New York City based record label & music publisher.

