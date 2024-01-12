Azerbaijan's Strategic Monetary Reserves Increase - Entrepreneur Organizations Confederation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan's
strategic monetary reserves have grown by more than 42.8 times over
the past 20 years, reaching $68.5 billion, said President of the
National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations
of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.
Musayev made the statement during a conference titled
"State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy"
held in Baku.
The official noted that the rapid economic development of
Azerbaijan was highly appreciated by world rating
organizations.
“A report published by the Fitch Ratings international rating
agency confirmed the country's positive long-term rating in local
and foreign currencies. As the country's financial capabilities
improved, its dependence on external borrowings decreased. As a
result, the external debt share in GDP in 2022 dropped to 10
percent from 21.6 percent in 2003,” he pointed out.
Will be updated
MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.